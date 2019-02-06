Dog groomers joins Warwick's Smith Street

A dog grooming salon has recently joined the community of shops in Smith Street in Warwick.

‘Posh Paws by Zoe’ officially opened on January 5.

Posh Paws by Zoe. Photo submitted.

Owner Zoe Quigley, 22, said: “I have level one and two qualifications in animal welfare and veterinary nursing and a level three qualification in animal management.

"I started dog grooming at Pets at Home at one of their training stores in Stratford.

"I then thought that I could do this myself and decided to hire a table locally and now I have opened my own groomers.

"I’m from Warwick so it is nice to be a small business in the area and in such a communal area. I have also themed the shop to be a bit rustic and a bit modern much like Smith Street.

Inside Posh Paws by Zoe. Photo submitted.

"All the other businesses have been lovely and the first few weeks have been crazy.

"I have also been asked to groom a dog ahead of Crufts.”

Zoe has said that she has been inspired and mentored by a number of people throughout her journey to opening her own business.

"I have had a really good background for business help. My uncle is a businessman and I have had help and advice from many of my old managers especially Ray Savage who owns Savi's bakery and cafe in Leamington", said Zoe.

The kennels inside Posh Paws by Zoe. Photo submitted.

"I used to work for Ray part time when I was at college and he was a real mentor to me and he really help me when I needed help with my business.



"When it came to the shop a special guy called Pete Pulino did a lot of the decorating in my shop and he also built my pens for the dogs and designed the picket fencing himself.



"He sadly passed away in December but he said to me he was proud to have done the work for me and he managed to get everything done for me and even saw me open on my first weekend which is a lovely memory for myself.."

Zoe is currently holding an offer for her customers. Up until February 28 as a special Valentine's Day deal customers can get two shampoos and drys, teeth cleaning, a spritz of dog cologne and a bandana for their dog from £20.

'Posh Paws by Zoe' is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 6pm and by appointment on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

For more information click here or call 01926 257087