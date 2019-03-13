Another shop closing in Warwick

A greetings card and gift shop in Warwick will be closing down this weekend.

Paper Kisses, which is in Market Place, will be the latest shop to close in the town.

Paper Kisses in Warwick will be closing this weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

The store, which is part of chain, is due to close on Saturday March 16.

Wendy Neale, who works for Paper Kisses, said: “We have got an awful lot of regular customers we see every week and we are saddened that it is closing.

"The decision was made by head office and it is because of lack of footfall. Warwick is a dying town.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their support and we are sad to see the shop go.”