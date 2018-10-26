261 homes planned for Hampton Magna

Plans that would see more than 250 homes built in Hampton Magna have been submitted.

They come in the shape of two separate applications, one for 131 homes and the other for 130 homes, which are right next to each other.

The application for 131 homes is for land south of Lloyd Close and this is the second time that developer Richborough Estates Limited, has put plans forward for this site.

The site was part of the Green Belt but was removed and allocated for homes in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was adopted in September 2017. It is marked as site H51.

On June 11 the developer’s first plans, which were for 147 homes, were put before a delegated committee from Warwick District Council.

There were around 150 letters of objection to the plans.

The developer was refused planning permission for a number of reasons including; site layout, the scale of the development and that the development would be ‘detrimental to highway safety’.

Despite submitting a new application, Richborough Estates Limited has said that it has submitted an appeal to the refused plans.

Now, according to the developer, the new plans have addressed the previous reasons for refusal. This includes reducing the number of homes from 147 to 131, which will enable ‘more landscaping and open space provision’.

In terms of the concerns about access, the developer has said it will be seeking approval for an access point from Daly Avenue and ‘either an emergency/pedestrian access or a vehicular/pedestrian access from Mayne Close’.

It also identified that there is already a pedestrian access from Mayne Close as part of a public right of way.

It has also completed a Bat Survey Report, which addresses another reason for refusal and identified ‘appropriate mitigation to ensure the habitat of this protected species is maintained’.

So far the plans have 61 letters of objection on the planning portal

The second application for 130 homes on land off Arras Boulevard has been submitted by Miller Homes.

This site, which is an L- shape development, is also allocated for homes in the Local Plan, marked as site H27.

If given the go-ahead there would a mix of houses, including 52 affordable homes and 10 bungalows and access to the site would be off Arras Boulevard.

So far the plans have 40 letters of objection which raise concerns about access, the impact on local amenities, and an increasing in traffic and pollution.

The applications for both plans for homes in Hampton Magna can be found on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

To view the plans for the application for 131 homes south of Lloyd Close search for W/18/1811.

To view the plans for the application for 130 on Arras Boulevard search for W/18/1331.

To view the refused plans for Lloyd close search W/17/2387.

Comments in support or objection to the applications can also be made on the planning portal. It is not currently known when either of the two plans will go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee.