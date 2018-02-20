Burglary and theft from parked van reported in Kenilworth over weekend

A burglary and the theft of tools from a parked van were reported in Kenilworth over the weekend.

Between 10am and 4.30pm on Saturday February 17, burglars broke into a home in Leamington Road and set off the intruder alarm.

They pulled the alarm off the wall of the house and entered the premises but the alarm continued to sound.

Once inside, the burglars carried out a very messy search before making off with several items. This is incident 262 of February 17.

And during the night of Friday February 16 into Saturday February 17, thieves broke into a Citroen van which was parked in a layby outside a home in Rouncil Lane.

They smashed a small window and forced open the rear doors of the van.

Chainsaws, boots and drills were stolen from inside. This is incident 102 of February 17.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.