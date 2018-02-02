Burglars thwarted by good security at Kenilworth home

Would-be burglars who tried to break into a Kenilworth home this week were thwarted by good security measures.

The burglars tried to go into the home in Lindisfarne Drive some time between Wednesday January 31 and Thursday February 1.

They smashed their way through the back door, but could not gain entry through a further internal back door. The burglars had also tried to gain entry through the garage door, but were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for Kenilworth Watch said: “This latest event shows we all need to keep a close eye on what is going on around us, if it looks suspicious it probably is so report it immediately on 101.

"If you can clearly see a crime is being committed, their is damage to property taking place or danger to persons then use 999.”

Anyone with any information about this attempted burglary should call Warwickshire Polcie on 101, quoting incident number 329 of February 1.