Burglars threaten Kenilworth residents with knife

Masked burglars threatened Kenilworth residents with a knife and took their Audi and bank cards last night (Wednesday September 5).

The two male burglars headed to the house in Knowle Hill at around 9.30pm and smashed the door down.

They then held the residents at knife point. They took the householders vehicle, an Audi Q5, together with bank cards and other valuables.

However, the Audi was fitted with a tracking device, which enabled Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police to track the stolen vehicle eventually leading to the vehicle's recovery in the Aldermans Green area of Coventry.

Police are now looking for the two offenders and are keen to hear from anyone that may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the Knowle Hill area of Kenilworth around the time of the offence taking place.

Anyone who has any information about this crime should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 472.