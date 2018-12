Burglars managed to steal £1,800 from a safe after breaking into a shop in Kenilworth.

At around 4.45pm on Saturday December 22 a group of male and female offenders broke into a shop in Warwick Road.

The group then accessed a private area of the premises and took £1,800 in cash from a safe.

Police did not disclose which shop on Warwick Road was broken into.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 395.