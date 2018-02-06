Burglars and thieves active in Kenilworth and Burton Green

Burglars and thieves have been active in Kenilworth and Burton Green this February, police have reported.

At some point during the afternoon of Thursday February 1, offenders attempted to break into a home in Crackley Hill, Kenilworth, causing damage to the door and door frame. The offenders failed to get into the house and nothing was stolen. This is incident 216 of February 1.

A second incident took place between 10pm on Friday February 2 and 5pm on Saturday February 3.

Offenders stole a set of metal folding ladders from the rear garden of a home in Lockhart Close, Kenilworth. This is incident 299 of February 3.

And between 5 and 6.20pm yesterday (Monday February 5) offenders forced entry into a property in Cromwell Lane, Burton Green.

They gained entry via a rear ground floor door. Once inside they conducted an untidy search and stole jewellery, electronic goods and vehicle keys. A blue Porsche Boxster was stolen from the driveway. The crime reference number is 23/5162/18.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.