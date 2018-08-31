Britain's biggest cycling tour comes to Warwickshire tomorrow

The world's best male cyclists are almost ready to ride into Warwickshire tomorrow when the OVO Energy Tour of Britain comes to the county.

Riders including Great Britain's Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, and Geraint Thomas, the current Tour de France champion, will power along Warwickshire's streets on Wednesday September 5.

Stage Four of the race will pass through Kenilworth and Warwick town centres, before finishing in Leamington where several activities will be held.

Just a few weeks ago, residents lined the streets to watch the world's best female cyclists in the OVO Energy Women's Tour.

And Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, hoped fans would show similar levels of support.

She said: “Hosting the OVO Energy Tour of Britain for the first time marks another fantastic achievement for Warwickshire.

“It is such a great event that all of our towns, villages and communities can get involved with and get behind and a wonderful opportunity to showcase all that Warwickshire has to offer from its towns to its countryside to a global audience.

“It would be great to channel the energy from the OVO Energy Women’s Tour and build on the impressive numbers that lined the streets in June.

"As well as the shops, cafés and parks of Leamington, there is so much going on at the Jephson Gardens' Tour Village, so I urge people to get down there early and enjoy what the town has to offer."

Best places to watch the cycling

What is the cyclists' route and what roads will be closed?

What else will be taking place?