Bridges on Kenilworth road to shut for almost a month

A Kenilworth business owner has heavily criticised a planned road closure on Common Lane set to last for almost a month.

The bridges over the Greenway and the railway tracks are to shut from Monday November 12 to Monday December 10 due to ‘emergency works’ being needed to divert a gas pipe.

And Gerry Rutter, who runs interior design company Leisure Concepts on the Common Lane industrial estate, was dismayed when he received a letter telling him about the closure.

He said: “I was horrified. I’ve got a business here - deliveries have to be made. I just don’t want this disruption to our business. I fear this could be quite significant for four weeks.

“I would also question the term ‘emergency’. The pipe’s been there for who knows how many years. If they weren’t building that development, the pipe would have remained like that.”

Roadworks have been taking place on Common Lane for quite some time to build an access route to a new 93-home development on the ‘Crackley Triangle’. Traffic has been controlled by temporary traffic lights during that time.

Gerry admitted this had been ‘a pain’, but felt a full closure would be much more serious to his business.

He also thought the work could be done in a much quicker timeframe than what is being planned.

He added: “I understand the work’s going to be done, but I don’t see it should take a month. They (contractors Galliford Try) are only going to be working normal hours.

“And why aren’t they looking to do it during the school holidays? I just don’t understand why they’re doing it the middle of November.”

During the closure, drivers will be diverted via Albion Street and Bridge Street. But Gerry believed this could cause serious traffic problems.

He added: “The idea that they’re all going to come down Albion Street is ridiculous. Cars park either side of that road, so it often gets clogged up.”

Warwickshire county councillor Dave Shilton said the work had to be done quickly, but felt traffic should be diverted via Stoneleigh Road rather than Albion Street.

He added: “I’m on the side of Gerry and all those on Common Lane, and I’ll do what I can to alleviate the disruption.”