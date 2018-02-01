Breaking news: Tennis courts in Leamington will NOT be turned into car park as part of council HQ plan

Plans to build a car park on public tennis courts in Leamington town centre have been scrapped.

Warwick District Council had earmarked the tennis courts in Christchurch Gardens as one of its locations in its parking displacement strategy set out to cover the loss of spaces while its new headquarters are being built as part of a development on the Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Russell Street.

But, just days after the strategy was published, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said, “In view of the concerns raised by residents and local ward Councillors, I have as portfolio holder, instructed the officers to amend the report and remove Christchurch Gardens from the proposals. “There will be no changes to the Gardens.

“A revised paper will be considered by the Council’s Executive next Wednesday.”