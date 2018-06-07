BREAKING NEWS: Leamington’s House of Fraser looks set to close

Leamington’s House of Fraser store looks set to close.

The store, which is on the Parade, is one of the 31 stores on the company’s closure list under its new restructuring proposal for the business.

Leamington's House of Fraser store. Photo provided by Google Street View.

The store closures will be undertaken through a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

As a business House of Fraser has 6,000 employees and 11,500 concession staff.

Here is the full list of proposed House of Fraser store closures:

Altrincham, Aylesbury, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Camberley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Chichester, Cirencester, Cwmbran, Darlington, Doncaster, Edinburgh Frasers, Epsom, Grimsby, High Wycombe, Hull, Leamington Spa, Lincoln, London Oxford Street, London King William Street, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Skipton, Swindon, Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcester.

House of Fraser have been contacted for a comment.