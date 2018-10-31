BREAKING: Collision sees road near Harbury closed and heavy police presence

A stretch of road near Harbury and Bishops Itchington has been closed following a traffic collision which has prompted a heavy police presence.

At least 10 police cars and a number of Ambulances are attending the incident, and motorists are currently blocked from going any further up Plough Lane than where the road meets Bush Heath Road.

On the other end of the closure, motorists cannot access further than where Chesterton Road meets Temple End.

Both Bush Heath Road and Temple end remain open as usual.

More information as we get it.