Bodies of two women found at Leamington property formally identified

The two women whose bodies were discovered at a Leamington property recently have been formally identified.

Police forced entry to a property on Binswood Street at 2pm on Monday, 25 June after concern was raised for the occupants. Two bodies were discovered inside the property.

They have since been confirmed to be 38-year-old Lydia Gifford and 55-year-old Nina Busch.

Officers are currently awaiting the results of further tests and cause of death is yet to be established however at this time, police believe the incident was contained to the property and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. A file has been prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Liam Barry said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing but I would like to thank local people for their support with our investigation so far.

"Although we believe the incident was contained to the property, we would ask anyone who either saw or spoke to Lydia or Nina in the days leading up to their bodies being discovered to get in touch.

"In particular, we are looking for people who knew of Nina and Lydia or communicated with them between Friday 22 and Sunday 24 June to come forward.

"This is a tragic incident and specially trained officers will be supporting both Lydia and Nina's families. Our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time and I would ask for their privacy to be respected."

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 361 of 24 June.