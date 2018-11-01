Board game cafe set to open in Leamington

A ‘board game cafe’ is set to open its doors in Leamington later this month.

Stephanie Branch, 31, and Trev Davies, 33, will be welcoming fellow enthusiasts, competitive families and complete beginners to their board game cafe, ‘The Dice Box’, in 137 Regent Street on November 10.

The cafe will provide a large library of board games as well as a cafe area offering drinks, snacks and food.

Stephanie, having lived in Leamington for the last four years, wanted an opportunity to help improve tourism and subsequently give back to the town.

She said: “I have found so many people are looking for new and exciting days out, whether it be as a family or with friends. We hope The Dice Box will capture their interest and draw more people back into the heart of Leamington and keep the high street alive.

“With that from day one we wanted to make it an option for everyone so we offer a discount of ten per cent off the total bill to all students with an NUS card, NHS workers and all front line emergency services including the military.”

Every Monday the cafe will also hold an autism friendly day where the music will be turned off, the games on offer will have reduced number of options to reduce stress and carers will be able to play for free.

The cafe will open for its official launch on Saturday November 10 and doors will open at 11am.

People are strongly encouraged to book their table for the day in advance but there will be a couple of tables open to walk-ins.

The Dice Box will be open on Mondays to Sundays from 11am until late.

All players are encouraged to book a table before going to the cafe, but it is not essential, each table has a set three hour slot.

The Dice Box will also serve a selection of cakes catering for customers with gluten free and vegan requirements.

To book a table at the cafe email: thediceboxcafe@gmail.com or call: 07581020689.