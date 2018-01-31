Blaze at factory in Radford Semele overnight

A fire broke out at a factory in Radford Semele in the early hours of the morning (Wednesday January 31).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue received a 999 call at just after 12.15am reporting the roof of the factory in Southam Road was on fire.

Two fire engines from Leamington were initially sent, but once they arrived they requested a third fire engine to attend, which was mobilised from Southam.

The fire was confined to an extractor above a furnace in the single-storey factory.

Firefighters used ladders to access the fire and used hose reels to extinguish it.

A message was received from crews at just after 12.55am stating the fire was under control. All crews had returned to station by 1.25am.