Blanket appeal launched in Leamington for world record attempt

An appeal has been launched in Leamington for blankets ahead of an attempt to break a world record later this year.

A group of students from Warwick University will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest blanket fort.

They will be making the attempt into a big charity event to help raise money for the LWS Night Shelter in Leamington.

Ahead of the attempt on June 20, the group are looking to get 800 blankets and recruit 200 people to join in.

Romy Viviani, one of the organisers, said: “The idea came from my friend Emma Clifford. Last summer she was with friends playing in the garden, trying to build a small blanket fort when they wanted to know what was the largest one made. They then thought it would be a pretty cool thing to break the Guinness World Record and make it a charity event.

“We currently have a scaffolding company who is going to build the foundations and then we will need volunteers to help attach the blankets together. So far we have 73 volunteers but we need more. On top of that, our goal is to fundraise £10,000 to support LWS Night Shelter’s renovation of its new premises. Walking around Leamington you see the amount of homeless people on the streets, which I think is quite high considering the size of the town.

“For the attempt, the fort has got to be pretty big and we need 800 blankets. We will be making a day of it too with stalls and entertainment.

“We are currently struggling to get enough blankets and but we have a donation point at Leamington Town Hall. This event is not just for students but also for the Warwickshire community, anyone can volunteer to help.”

After the attempt the blankets will be distributed to homeless shelters around Warwickshire.

Blankets can be donated at Leamington Town Hall Monday to Thursday from 8.45am to 5.15pm and Fridays from 8.45am to 4.45pm until June 1.

Blankets must be handed to a staff member at the desk. To volunteer to help with the attempt click here

All volunteers are asked to raise £40 each.

The record attempt will take place at the University of Warwick Campus on June 20.