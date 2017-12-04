Bike-sharing scheme supporting Warwick-based charity

A cycle-sharing scheme has chosen to support a Warwick-based charity throughout December.

Nextbike, which is a cycle-sharing scheme, is based across the UK including at the University of Warwick.

The scheme is supporting Evelyn’s Gift throughout December after the charity won a public vote to be part of its festive cash giveaway in the city.

Evelyn’s Gift was created in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died in 2013 after having a viral and bacterial infection of her upper respiratory tract.

Nextbike is offering a half-price annual subscription to anyone who signs up to the scheme in the month of December, meaning a year’s cycling will cost £30 instead of £60.

It recently asked members of the public to nominate the charity they would like to see the money go to.

Evelyn’s Gift received the most nominations so the scheme is donating £15 to Evelyn’s Gift from every subscription purchased as part of its nextbike For Charity campaign.

Warwick’s UniCycles scheme, run in partnership with nextbike, is a 100-strong bike hire scheme available to all University of Warwick staff and students.

Helen Smith, founder of Evelyn’s Gift, said: “The charity has been a source of comfort to me since Evelyn’s death and it’s important to me to continue to do good things in her memory.

“It’s amazing news that our nomination was successful.

“We really do rely on donations this has come just at the right time.

“A lot of what we do is just small acts of kindness, such as providing toiletries, toothbrushes, socks and other essentials to the homeless and we’re currently busy getting ready for Christmas.

“Any financial help early in the new year will be very welcome.”

Nextbike managing director, Julian Scriven, said: “We’re passionate about inclusion and making a real difference to the communities within which we operate, so the nextbike For Charity campaign seemed like a great idea.

“It’s a brilliant offer for anyone taking out a new annual subscription, but best of all, they will be making a difference to a local charity too.

“Evelyn’s Gift does some amazing work and we’re delighted it was successful. We’re looking forward to helping Helen and the charity continue the great work.”