Become part of history at Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle is encouraging the public to become a part of history by helping them mark 950 years since it was founded.

To mark 950 years since its foundation by William the Conqueror the castle team will be putting together a giant photo-mosaic art installation of the former king and are encouraging the public to become a part of history.

Set to be constructed from over 3,000 images, the Castle is calling for local schools, visitors and residents to get involved by tweeting or uploading photos of their memories of Warwick Castle to Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WarwickCastle950 or post on the Castle’s Facebook page.

Any photos should be shared before Tuesday March 27 to form a part of the large art installation which will be displayed at Warwick Castle over the Easter holidays until April 15.

Images will be selected for the 1.5 metre by 2 metre photo mosaic of William the Conqueror, with visitors on Tuesday March 27 able to complete the artwork by taking a snapshot of themselves at the Castle and sticking their pictures in place.

The final artwork will be on display in the State Dining Room – within viewing distance of where William the Conqueror first constructed a motte and bailey fort back in 1068.

This Easter, Warwick Castle will also be hosting expert-led tours and a new Conqueror’s Fortress exhibition, showcasing the influence William the Conqueror and the Normans had on today’s site.

Centered around the Mound - which offers panoramic views of the nearby area – visitors can learn why the King decided it was the perfect place for his forces to keep a keen eye on Warwickshire and its newly conquered people.

