Barford man’s 750 mile challenge for charity

A man from Barford will be embarking on a 750 mile cycle rise to help raise money for charity.

Ryan Neuvel, 24, is set to take part in the ‘The Tour De Sez’, which is a cycle ride in excess of 750 miles, from Guernsey to Amsterdam and back to Guernsey.

It starts on September 7 and runs until September 16. 85 cyclists are set to take part alongside and 15 support staff.

Ryan is taking on the challenge to help raise money for the Sarah Groves Foundation, which was set up in memory of 24-year-old Sarah Groves from Guernsey, who was murdered on a houseboat in India in April 2013.

The charity was set up in Sarah’s memory to enhance the lives of young people.

Ryan said: “Signing up to participate in the tour was an easy decision for me as I saw it as a catalyst for not only my personal growth but an opportunity to contribute to that of many others also. I cycle regularly but nothing remotely close to the distances of the tour, so it will definitely be a challenge.

“I had heard about the foundation through previous tours they have organised and through friends and family sharing the story of Sarah.

“Reading about Sarah’s life touched my heart and deeply inspired me to strive more to be the greatest expression of my self, the light she brought to peoples lives through her kindness and natural warmth continues to give me strength in my efforts to help others.

“In excess of 750 miles over 10 days, this will be my biggest challenge to date but the most rewarding, knowing my efforts will help many others in the process.”

Ryan’s fundraising target is £2,000 and so far he has raised £1,360.

To donate to Ryan’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryan-neuvel