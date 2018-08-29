Bank holiday burglaries in Kenilworth

A burglary and an attempted burglary both happened over the bank holiday weekend, Warwickshire Police have said.

The first incident happened at a home in Greville Road. Between Friday August 24 and Tuesday August 28, offenders forced a rear patio door and entered the property.

An untidy search was made and the offenders left by the forced rear patio door. It is unknown what was taken. This is incident 188 of Tuesday August 28.

The second incident took place in Mill End between Monday August 27 and Tuesday August 28. Burglars tried to gain entry to a property by forcing a rear patio sliding door.

After this was unsuccessful, the burglars then tried to force a ground floor rear window open but failed. A security light was also interfered with the electrical wiring being ripped out.

Both the door and window sustained considerable damage. However, the burglars were unable to gain access to the house. This is incident 300 of Tuesday August 28.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.