Ban on plastic bags to be introduced at markets in Warwick District

A ban on plastic bags is being rolled out at weekly markets across the Warwick District.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire have confirmed that there will be a ban on single-use plastic bags at their weekly Kenilworth market, Warwick charter market and monthly Leamington farmers market.

This ban will then eventually be extended to other products such as coffee cups and plastic tubs.

From June 1, traders will stop supplying single-use plastic shopping bags and shoppers will instead have to bring their own bags.

A spokesperson for CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We have created a very challenging policy and it’s time we play our part and start implementing small changes to enable us to meet our aims ready for our 2019 expectations.

“For now, it’s just a ban on plastic bags – but it’s our aim to deliver more environmentally friendly markets and events and this ban will soon extend to other products across all our markets and events within the district.

“We will work closely with all stakeholders involved to ensure alternative products can be sourced.”

More details and updates on the policy can be found online by clicking here