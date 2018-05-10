Balsall Common windmill open to public this Saturday

An historic windmill in Balsall Common will open its doors to the public this Saturday (May 12).

Berkswell Windmill, on Windmill Lane, will be turning its sails from noon to 4pm as part of National Mills Day.

The mill was last used as a working windmill in 1948 and retains much of its original machinery.

Visitors can enjoy a guided tour, and children can try milling flour with mini-hand stones.

The Coventry Weavers and Spinners will also be there to give a special demonstration of how wool used to be created from sheep’s fleeces.

The entrance fee, which includes the guided tour, is £3.50 for adults;, £1 for under 16s and £8 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 under 16s). All proceeds go towards the maintenance of the mill.