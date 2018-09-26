Balsall Common Fun Run breaks participation record

More people than ever before entered the Balsall Common Fun Run last weekend.

More than 700 people ran in either the 5km or 10km course on Sunday September 23, breaking the participation record.

The Lily Mae Foundation organised the event

Organisers The Lily Mae Foundation, who support bereaved parents and their families following the loss of a baby to stillbirth or neonatal death, wished to thank everyone who took part.

Amy Jackson of the Lily Mae Foundation said: “Following on from the success of the fun run in in the last three years, the trustees of the foundation, who are all volunteers, put in an enormous amount of time and hard work to make the fun run the best yet.

“The support from our volunteers leading up to and at the event was magnificent.

“The event really does pull the community together. The Balsall Common Fun Run is growing in stature and is regularly attracting more than 650 runners and walkers every year."

The event was supported by the new Sports and Wellness Hub at the University of Warwick – which is part of a £49 million sports complex at the university set to open in spring 2019.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Director of Sport and Active Communities, said: “We were delighted to support this year’s Balsall Common Fun Run and it was a fantastic day.

“Our team were at the event to meet people from the local community and there was a great buzz around the whole morning."

The winners on the day were as follows:

Adult Male 10km: Andrew Crabtree - 35min 46sec

Adult Female 10km: Vicki Bone - 43min 42sec

Adult Male 5km: Andy Ryder - 19min 45sec

Adult Female 5km: Rachel Burchell - 21min 14sec

Junior Male 5km: Alex Adams - 18min 16sec

Junior Female 5km: Nicola Macgilp - 24min 10sec

Team 10km: Kenilworth Runners

Team 5km: EMBRACE

Team Junior 5km: Lily Mae Foundation