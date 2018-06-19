Back in business: Leamington record store Head re-opens under new management

Independent record store Head has re-opened in Leamington's Royal Priors shopping centre after many believed it had closed for good.

Customers were left shocked in January when staff announced via the shop's Facebook page that it was to close for good after its parent companies Vivid Fusion Limited and Indulge Retail Limited, which traded in the UK and Ireland as Head, went into administration.

Head in Leamington

But Leamington branch manager Simon Dullenty has re-opened the store as its new owner saying that there is still a huge demand for vinyl and that it would offer DVDs and CDs at prices in line with online shopping.

If you have any unredeemed gift vouchers for the Head stores and you wish to make a claim as a creditor for the value of the vouchers, you can contact Wilder Coe Ltd and provide details of your claim.

Wilder Coe can be contacted on 01438 847200 or at Oxford House, Campus 6, Caxton Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 2XD