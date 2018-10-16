Aubrey Allen launches petition against council’s Leamington HQ plan

Leamington butcher Aubrey Allen has launched a petition against Warwick District Council’s plans to build a new headquarters in the town centre.

Russell Allen, the business’s managing director, has emailed customers and residents urging them to sign the petition to support businesses which have grave concerns about the effect the loss of car parking spaces caused by the project wold have on them.

Mr Allen has also echoed the concerns of other objectors to the plans, which involve the Covent Garden Car Park being demolished and replaced with a new car park, modern council offices and luxury apartments and for the authority’s current Riverside House headquarters to be replaced by a large housing estate.

He is worried about an increase of air pollution due to trees being removed, the absence of any affordable housing in the scheme and a lack of transparency in regard to the cost to the town because of the aforementioned loss of parking - and any loss of business rate payments due to shop closures because of this .

Mr Allen said: “Residents and the business community alike are unhappy about the lack of consultation and open debate on this critical issue for our town and the lack of opportunity thus far to engage in any sort of discussion with the elected council leadership.

“Elected members were noticeably absent from the only public meeting that has taken place on the subject in June this year.

“At that meeting there was a unanimous call for elected council executive members, as well as council officers, to make themselves available in the same kind of public forum.”

Campaign group Save Leamington from Warwick District Council has this week focused its efforts on the loss of trees the project and subsequent parking displacement strategy will cause.

It has warned that “the loss of public amenity value could add up to more than £1 million” as well as it “constituting an act of unjustified vandalism”.

The amenity value of a tree is based on its size, health, historical significance and the number of people living in the vicinity who can enjoy it.

At least 63 trees could be lost when the Riverside House site is redeveloped and a further 21 have been earmarked for removal at Victoria Park as part of the parking plan.

Clarendon resident Jonathan Nicholls said: “It seems unbelievable that the council is ready to sacrifice the arboreal heritage of our town, in a designated conservation area and a grade II registered park, simply to satisfy its desire for a new HQ.

“Street trees and woodland views are a feature of our town and deliver a wide range of economic, ecological, social and health benefits.

“It’s especially concerning that so many publicly owned trees are being lost from the town given recent reports of the terrible air quality across the district.”

Businesses and residents have organised a public meeting to discuss the council’s plans at the Town Hall next Thursday (October 25) from 7.30pm.

Councillors and council officers have been invited.