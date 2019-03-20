Armed robbers threaten man with knife as he walks across Warwick Racecourse

Armed robbers threatened a man with a knife while he was walking across Warwick Racecourse.

They stole his mobile phone before fleeing in the direction of Bowling Green Street.

The incident happened on Friday (March 15) at 6.30pm but Warwickshire Police have only tonight (Wednesday) released information about the robbery.

A police spokesperson said: “Two males with their faces covered threatened a man in his 20s with a knife as he was walking across the racecourse. They stole his mobile phone before fleeing in the direction of Bowling Green Street.

“The offenders had scarves around their faces and were wearing hoodies pulled over their heads.”

Detective Constable Suky Beard from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was left shaken by the incident.

“We are working hard to trace the suspect and would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch with us. Please call us on 101 quoting incident 361 of 15 March 2019.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.