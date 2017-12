Applications to have a stall at next year's Kenilworth Food Festival will open soon, organisers have announced.

CJ's Events, who organise the festival, have said applications will open on Tuesday January 2 from 11am.

The second edition of the festival will take place along Warwick Road on Sunday July 22, from 10am until 6pm.

The first version of the festival held last July was controversial due to the lack of Kenilworth traders selling food.