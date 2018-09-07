Appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Long Itchington

Officers are appealing for witnesses or information following an aggravated burglary in Long Itchington last week.

At around 12.45am on Tuesday 28 August, an occupant of a pub on Southam Road heard a disturbance downstairs.

As he went to look, he was confronted by two unknown males.

It's believed one of them was holding a bladed object.

The offenders demanded money from the victim and stole an amount of cash and cigarettes.

They then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured.

The offenders are described as two men; one was 6ft, of a medium build, wearing a grey ski mask and a grey Adidas hoody.

The other was described as 5ft 9ins and was wearing a black tracksuit.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Collette O'Keefe from Warwickshire Police, said: "Enquiries into the offence are ongoing and increased patrols have been carried out in the area.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the offence or may have any information to please call 101, quoting incident number 9 of 28 August 2018."

Alternatively, information can begiven to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.