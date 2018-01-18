Appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Warwick

Detectives from Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an armed robbery in Warwick

The incident happened in Market Place around 4.45pm on Tuesday (16 January).

Three men wearing balaclavas, with one carrying a crowbar, are reported to have entered Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery shop and proceeded to take a large quantity of jewellery from cabinets within.

The men are then believed to have left the area in a dark grey Audi 4x4, partial registration ending ‘DMF’, which was waiting outside with a fourth man inside.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp of Leamington CID said: “We take all reports of this nature very seriously and a thorough investigation has been launched.

“We’re thankful that nobody was injured during this incident, but it was an understandably distressing ordeal for those involved.

“Officers arrived quickly at the scene and people will have noticed an increased police presence as enquiries continue.

“I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or anybody who may have seen a suspicious dark grey Audi in the area to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 270 of 16 January.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org