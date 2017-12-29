Appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Lillington

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary that happened in Lillington.

The incident happened at a property in Pound Lane shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (28 December).

A man is reported to have knocked on the door then forced entry before threatening the occupant and removing a number of handbags and a jewellery box.

The victim - a woman in her 80s - was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

The man - who left in an unknown direction - is thought to have been in his 50s and was believed to be wearing a dark woolly hat and a tracksuit.

Detective Inspector, Liam Barry, said: “Thankfully, the woman was uninjured but understandably it was an upsetting experience for her, and officers will be conducting patrols in the area to provide reassurance for the community.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to only answer the door to people they know, and if they have any concerns, to report them to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Enquiries into this incident are currently ongoing and we are keen to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to those who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident or who has information, which would help with enquiries.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be important in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 275 of 28 December.