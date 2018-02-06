Appeal for information after suspected hate crime incident in Leamington

Police are appealing for information to a suspected hate crime incident in Leamington.

The suspected hate crime incident took place on St Fremund Way on Saturday January 20 around 12:15pm.

Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

It was reported that three women were racially abused by another woman on a bus.

Another woman defended the victims and when she left the bus was verbally and physically assaulted.

Police are keen to ascertain the details of this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

In addition police would like to speak to the person in the photo as they believe she may have information that could assist with enquiries.

If anyone has any information or recognises the woman in the photo they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 184 of January 20.