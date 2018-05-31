Appeal for information after man is injured after racially aggravated assault in Leamington

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a serious face injury after racially aggravated assault in Leamington

The man sustained the injury after being punched.

The incident occurred on Sunday April 1 but was only reported to police on Saturday (26 May).

Officers are appealing for information following the attack that occurred between 2am and 3am on Warwick Street, near to Clink Cellar Bar.

Detective Constable Peter Yeardley from Leamington CID said: “The victim, a 32-year-old man, was standing in the street when he was racially abused by a group of three or four white males.

“One of the males walked over to him and punched him in the face causing him a serious injury that required hospital treatment.

“This was a terrible incident and one which left the victim with a nasty injury.

“I appreciate that this occurred some time ago; however, I would appeal to members of the public who witnessed the incident or have any information to come forward and assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call police via 101 quoting crime number 23/20838/18 of 26 May 2018.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.