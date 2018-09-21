Appeal for help in finding out the stories behind names on Budbrooke WW1 memorial

A man from Hampton Magna is appealing for help to find the stories behind the names on the Budbrooke Roll of Honour.

Andy Thomas has been researching the 59 names on the memorial, which is located inside the village hall in Hampton on the Hill, over the last four years.

The Budbrooke Roll of Honour. Photo provided by Andy Thomas.

He is appealing for people living in Warwickshire to help him piece together the backgrounds of the soldiers named.

Of the 59 names on the war memorial, seven of the men died in combat.

Andy said: “The story starts from 2014 when the local church commemorated the outbreak of the war with a service, vigil and all day exhibition for the seven men from the parish who died and are on a plaque in the church.

“It was something I had been curious about so was happy to help and then found that I had a connection to one of the men (my mum’s brother married a great niece of a man named on the memorial).

The plaque naming the seven men from the parish who died in WW1. Photo provided by Andy Thomas.

“After that I thought it would be interesting to find out about all the men on the memorial. I have been looking into them via old newspapers, websites and the County Records Office but results are limited and most war records were destroyed in a fire in the Second World War.

“I am looking to find any descendants who may still be living locally who may have letters, memories, photos or stories about their war service and their personal story.

“The original list had 67 names, with 12 names being decided not to include, but no record of why and four names added who were not on the original list.

“The 12 men not included on the memorial were Alexander Barnet, Henry and James Jeffs, Arthur and Percy Wainde, Frederick Bourton, Richard and Walter Carter, William Walford, Albert Mouzer, Ralph Hammond and another name which is undecipherable.

“I have also found some men who I feel should have been on the memorial but were not even on the short list, including Albert Ariss, Fred Barnett, Walter Bourton.

“There is also three surnames causing the greatest confusion: Hicken, Higgerson and Sykes. There are several men with these surnames, all related, but hard to determine who is who just from initials. There may also be men from neighbouring parishes who originated from Budbrooke who deserve a mention, such as Norton Lindsey, Hatton and Shrewley. Two I believe fulfil this are Joseph and William Hicken who signed up whilst living at Shrewley but I believe are from Budbrooke.”

To get in touch with Andy email: ARTOMMO@hotmail.com or call 07900673634.

Budbrooke Roll of Honour names:

The following soldiers were in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment: Lieutenant R. F. Hunt, 2nd Lieutenant H B Davies, Corporal A T Sykes, Private P Bourton, Private H Hicken, Private A Higgerson, Private C Meeking, Private G Sykes, Private A Hicken, Private H Johns, Private G Vincent, Private A Haydon, Private P Higgerson, Private R Higgerson, Private E Beniams, Private A Cashmore, Private A E Hall, Private T Marshall, Private E Barnett.

The following were in the Warwickshire Yeomanry: 2nd Lieutenant A Ivens, Sergeant C H Pratt, Trooper J Higgerson, Trooper S Bubb.

The following soldier were in the Devon Regiment: Private T Collett, Private R Joyner, Private H Sykes, Private H Buckingham, Private E Smith, Private W King.

Other soldiers on the list:

Captain the Hon C J Dormer (Royal Navy), Able seaman (AB) E Hicken (Royal Navy), Corporal H Gardner (RAF), Private R Hall (RAF).

2nd Lieutenant F J Pratt (Royal Field Artillery), Bombardier O P Gulliver (Royal Field Artillery), Gunner E Higgerson (Royal Field Artillery), Gunner H Higgerson (Royal Field Artillery).

Gunner W Higgerson (Royal Garrison Artillery), Gunner A Jarrett (Royal Garrison Artillery), Gunner N Page (Royal Garrison Artillery), Sapper A Gardner (Royal Engineers), Sapper J Hicken (Royal Engineers), Private J Lamley (Grenadier Guards), Sergeant W Sykes (Grenadier Guards), Private C Hicken (King’s Royal Rifle Corps), Private S Hicken (King’s Royal Rifle Corps), Private P Barnett (King’s Royal Rifle Corps), Private O. C. Thorn (Northumberland Fusiliers),

2nd Lieutenant J Davies (Liverpool Regiment).

Private F Soden (Machine Gun Corp), Private C Betts (Worcestershire Regiment), Private C Giles (Worcestershire Regiment), Private G Hicken (Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry), Private W Vincent (Durham Light Infantry), Corporal G Gardner (Army Service Corps Mechanical Transport), Private W Barnett (Royal Army Medical Corp), Private H V Williams (Royal Army Ordnance Corps), Private L Phillips (Royal Army Veterinary Corps), Private C Bubb (Royal Army Veterinary Corps).