App gives rewards for choosing greener travel around Leamington

People who live in or visit Leamington will soon be able to earn rewards for using greener methods of getting around the town.

‘Choose How You Move Leamington Spa’ is a programme linked to a smartphone app, designed to encourage people to log their green travel in return for points that are redeemable on the high street or can be donated to charity.

Delivered by Warwick District Council and BetterPoints in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, the programme also hopes to improve people’s health.

Warwick district councillor Judy Falp, portfolio holder for health and community protection, said: “Management of air quality is a priority for the council and one of the primary aims of this programme is to try and reduce harmful emissions in Leamington by encouraging visitors, where possible, to reduce the number of trips they make by car.”

The BetterPoints app is available for free download now on Android and OS and the Choose How You Move Leamington programme will be available to join from mid-July for an initial period of four months.

Participants are encouraged to keep an eye on the district council’s social media accounts and website for the go-live date. (www.warwickdc.gov.uk/chymleam).

Choose How You Move

Cllr Les Caborn, portfolio holder for adult social care and health at Warwickshire County Council, added: “We are proud to be working with Warwick District Council, encouraging residents to review how they travel and to take up more active travel options, helping to improve their health and wellbeing, earning points and rewards as they do.

“This is part of our ‘Choose How You Move’ campaign across Coventry and Warwickshire, providing residents with advice and information and encouraging them to choose alternative, more active and environmentally friendly travel options, even for just one day a week, or one or two short trips a week.

“For more information and tools to plan your journey, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel.”