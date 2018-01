Burglars got their hands on antiques during a Kenilworth burglary last week, and managed to drive away in the homeowner's pick up truck.

The incident happened at some point before 6.50pm on Sunday January 14.

Offenders broke into a home in Canterbury Close and stole the antiques items along with the keys to the pick up truck. The offenders then used the keys to get into the vehicle and drive it away.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101.