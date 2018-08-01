Anti-social behaviour most common problem at Kenilworth horse fair, police say

Anti-social behaviour was the main problem Warwickshire Police had to deal with at last weekend's Kenilworth horse fair, according to a report.

However, the report by Sergeant Chris Kitson also says the fair was not as busy as first feared due to the change in the weather over Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26.

Kenilworth had a higher police presence than usual over the weekend, with support from Constables, Specials and PCSOs from across Warwickshire.

In total 20 incidents were reported to police. These included eight incidents of anti-social behaviour mainly relating to misbehaviour in shops, seven incidents related to horses and two related to incursions.

St Francis of Assisi Church was particularly affected.

Sgt Kitson said: "A group were spoken to on the Saturday regarding nuisance behaviour in two shops and also some items of litter being thrown in to the car park of St Francis of Assisi Church. Later that evening two horseboxes were left unattended in the church car park."

Traffic backing up at a previous horse fair

Police patrols were maintained until 2am on Sunday morning, and police said 'few issues' were encountered overall. The only incidents at night were horse and traps being ridden unsafely and an untaxed car being driven.

On Sunday, travellers left the site steadily, and police said the traffic was not too bad.

Sgt Kitson added: "Most of the site appeared full by Friday afternoon and had the weather prevailed, we were anticipating traffic management problems Saturday and Sunday.

"I envisaged an already full site having to turn vehicles away and thus causing the sort of tailbacks we’ve seen on Sunday in previous years.

"However mid-afternoon Saturday the weather changed from sunny and hot, to thunderstorms and this inclement weather continued on through the evening and into Sunday.

"By Sunday afternoon it was still raining and there was little foot traffic in town. There was no traffic congestion and with caravans and trucks leaving throughout the day, the traffic management company collected most of the cones in by 3pm, and the operation was stood down by 5pm."