Another successful year for Warwick's Christmas Regency Ball

Last weekend Unlocking Warwick held their annual Christmas Regency Ball and people traveled far and wide to attend.

Regency dance enthusiasts came to Warwick from as far away as Plymouth and Putney to join local people at the ball, which was held in the Court House ballroom on December 15.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Regency ball is a popular event on the Warwick calendar and tickets for this year's dance were sold out within 24 hours of the date being announced seven months ago.

Organised by Unlocking Warwick, the Town Council's volunteers, the ball featured live period music from Mr. Sayer's Players, and an experienced dance caller, Brian Stanton, guiding guests through the moves of each dance.

The Ball organiser and MC,Tricia Scott, said: “The costumes this year were particularly stunning, with some gorgeous dresses. It was a very cold evening with freezing drizzle outside, and it was impressive to see so many guests arriving with period top-coats, capes, thigh-boots and some wonderful hats.

"They were pleased to find hot negus – the traditional 18th century punch – offered on arrival as a complimentary drink alongside prosecco and wine. In the interval between the dance sessions there were a variety of canapés served by the volunteers, and the guests clearly enjoyed the dramatic reconstruction from a scene in Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, when the young and naïve Catherine Moreland encounters the witty Henry Tilney at a ball.

Warwick's Christmas Regency Ball 2018. Photo by Unlocking Warwick.

"The two characters were played beautifully by Edward Robinson from Warwick School and Elizabeth Willey from King's High."

The volunteers were delighted with the comments received from the guests and those who had been to previous Warwick Christmas balls said it was the best yet.

Rick Thompson, Unlocking Warwick Secretary, said: “For nearly three hundred years the ballroom in the centre of Warwick has been the focus of the county town's high society, hosting the Warwickshire Hunt Ball, the Warwick Races Dances, and Charity Balls funding the nearby Dispensary.

"It is great to be able to recreate the Regency elegance each Christmas, but it is also important that the Court House – The Warwick Town Hall - is now used as a community resource for everyone, with monthly tea-and-talk sessions in the ballroom, monthly tea and dance lessons, and plenty of other social activities and private functions."

Warwick's Christmas Regency Ball 2018. Photo by Unlocking Warwick.

To view more pictures from the Regency Ball click here