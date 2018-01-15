Another store in Leamington Shopping Centre closes

Another store at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington has now closed.

A jewellery store, called Pia Jewellery, which was opposite the Perfume Shop, is the latest store located in the town’s shopping centre to close.

Store closure signs on Pia Jewellery in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

The Leamington shop was one of 14 stores and the decision to close all Pia Jewellery high street stores was made after the Christmas.

John Beale, managing director of Pia Jewellery, said: “During the first week after Christmas we unfortunately had to close our stores, including the one in Leamington.

“We just weren’t making the sales.

“We have been on the high street for about 10 years to 12 years and its an end of an era.

“We are very sorry to leave Leamington as we had a very good team at the store. We have only been there for about 18 months.

“It will be sad to leave Leamington.”

Pia Jewellery will still be trading through their online store.

To go to their store go to: http://www.piajewellery.com/

On January 5 record store Head, which was also in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, closed.