Another rare duck has been spotted in Leamington just a few days after another rare species was found in the town.

A male Mandarin duck was spotted on the Grand Union Canal between Leamington and Sydenham by photographer Trevor Davies on Wednesday May 2.

The Wood duck spotted in Jephson Gardens in April. Photo: Steve Melville

This was just a few days after a another rare species, a Wood duck, was seen in Jephson Gardens on Thursday April 26.

Mandarin ducks were introduced to the UK from China, and established populations in the wild after some escaped from captivity.