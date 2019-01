A purse was stolen from a woman's handbag in Kenilworth yesterday (Tuesday) following a similar incident a few days earlier.

The purse was stolen between 11.40am and 1pm while the woman was out in the town centre. Bank cards and cash were in her purse.

This follows a similar incident in Talisman square on Friday January 25.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 193 of January 29.