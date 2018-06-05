Another box of poppies for Warwick project

More handmade poppies have been donated to the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

Val Sawyer, a volunteer at the Fusiliers’ Museum at St John’s House, recently handed over a large box of poppies that she and a friend made for the community tribute.

Helen Fitzpatrick, a member of the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee, said: “I gratefully received these poppies on behalf of our team.

“They’re going to look brilliant within the display this autumn.”

Members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War. When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.

For more information about the project and making poppy donations click here