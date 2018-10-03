Annual Warwick bonfire and fireworks show returns next month

The organisers of Warwick’s annual town bonfire are hoping to more than £26,000 at this year’s event following on from the success of the previous year.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s bonfire and fireworks event, which is due to take place on Saturday November 3 at Warwick racecourse.

Organisers Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary Club have worked with Andre Klein, manager at Warwick Racecourse, to make some changes and to expand the event. They are hoping to exceed last year’s event which raised more than £26,000 for local charities and causes.

Bovis Homes and Uniparts Logistics are supporting this year’s event, where gates will open at 4.30pm to allow more time for children to enjoy a small funfair on St Mary’s car park in Hampton Road.

The racecourse is also offering a bonfire supper.

There will also be stalls selling hot food and drinks, a steel band and people will also be able to use the racecourse grandstands for the firework show. There will be a five minute display at 6pm for children, with the main firework show starting at 6.30pm.

Advance tickets for adults and children over 15 cost £7; children under 15 cost £1.

Tickets are available from: Torrys, the Post Office, Claridges, Cabin News, Mellors, Warwick vacuum shop and the Tourist Information Centres in Warwick and Leamington; as well as Woodloes Post Office; and The Larder Box Cafe in Chase Meadows.

To buy tickets click here