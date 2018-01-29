Amazon to create 400 jobs in Warwickshire with new warehouse

Internet retailing giant Amazon has today (Monday) announced that it will be opening a new warehouse in Warwickshire, and has started recruiting for 400 jobs.

The new warehouse will be in Rugby.

“We are delighted to expand our operations in the Midlands where we already have a dedicated workforce of more than 2,500 people at fulfilment centres in Rugeley, Coalville and Daventry,” said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s Director of UK Customer Fulfilment.

“We are thrilled to begin recruitment for 400 new permanent roles in Rugby with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

Amazon has started recruiting for a range of new roles for the fulfilment centre, including operations managers, engineers, HR and IT specialists.

Recruitment for the Amazon team in Rugby who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin in the coming weeks.

People interested in applying for jobs at Amazon should visit www.myamazonjob.com/fulfillment-centers/rugby

Mark Pawey, MP for Rugby, said: “I was very pleased to learn that such a substantial and well-known business such as Amazon had chosen Rugby for their new fulfilment centre and that in time it will provide 400 permanent jobs, and opportunities, for local people.

"The decision demonstrates the ever-increasing strength of our thriving local economy and the confidence that business has in our area.”

In addition to Rugby, Amazon has announced plans to open three further new fulfilment centres in 2018 in Bristol, Bolton and Coventry.

Amazon says its pay rate for permanent employees increases over their first two years of employment, when all employees earn £8.35 an hour and above. All permanent Amazon fulfilment centre employees are given stock grants, which over the last five years were on average equal to £1,000 or more per year per person. Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount, which combined are worth more than £700 annually, as well as a company pension plan.

Rugby will be the fourth Amazon fulfilment centre in the Midlands and joins centres in Coalville and Daventry which opened in 2016 and Rugeley which opened in 2011.

In addition, the first dedicated UK receive centre will open in Coventry in 2018 and act as a central hub to receive and sort millions of products sold on Amazon.co.uk each year. Recruitment for Coventry has begun and will create 1,650 permanent jobs.