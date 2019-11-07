A fault with the signalling system means all railway lines between Coventry and Leamington are blocked.

National Rail said the disruption is expected to continue until 5.30pm today, November 7.

Alternative travel

London Northwestern Railway have arranged for your rail tickets to be valid on the transport routes below:

London Northwestern Railway between Coventry - Birmingham New Street

West Midlands Railway between Coventry - Birmingham New Street and also between Birmingham Moor Street - Leamington Spa

National Express Coventry on Bus Route 11 [Coventry] (NXCV): Leamington Spa - Kenilworth (nearby) - Coventry Railway Station - Coventry