Aldi in Leamington set for closure while it is refurbished

Budget supermarket chain Aldi’s Leamington branch is set to close for four days when it undergoes a refurbishment this month.

The store in Queensway will close at 8pm on Saturday and re-open on Thursday April 26 at 8am.

The new-look store will include wider aisles, more helpful signs, ‘easy to see’ freezers to “make shopping easier”.

Aldi has said: “We’ve listened to you, our customers, and created a store that makes shopping with us easier.

“Not only can you enjoy shopping in a new-look store but by making the store easier to shop in it will help you find your favourites and all our new ranges too.”

For more information about Aldi visit www.aldi.co.uk