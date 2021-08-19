Air ambulance called to crash near Leamington
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:54 pm
The air ambulance was called out tonight (Thursday) after a crash near Leamington.
Emergency services closed the road after the incident at about 7.30pm at the junction of A445 and the Coventry Road.
Eye witnesses said a car ended up in a ditch.
The air ambulance and paramedics were all at the scene - the extent of the injuries are unknown.