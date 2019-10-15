A46 Warwick Bypass southbound expected to remain closed for the afternoon

The A46 southbound will remain closed for most of the afternoon while our crews resurface following an oil spill and repair barrier damage.

An accident and oil spill this morning (Tuesday October 15) has led to the total closure of the southbound lanes of travel on the A46 Warwick Bypass.

The closure occurred between the M40 junction 15 and the A439 due to a large spillage which damaged the carriageway.

Motorists are advised to follow the "hollow circle" diversion symbols.

Take the M40 northbound at junction 15 and continue along the M40 and M42 to J3.

Then leave the M42 taking the first exit onto the A435 (southbound). Then continue along the A435 and the re-join the A46 at Oversley Mill.

Further information is available from Highway England by visiting their website at www.trafficengland.com