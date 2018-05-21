100 traders set for Warwick Food Festival

The fourth Warwick Food Festival is set to attract thousands to the town this weekend.

The festival, which is put on by local events company CJ’s Events Warwickshire is expected to be the biggest and best festival yet.

On Sunday (May 27) there will be 100 traders selling hot food and cold food, alcohol and other products such as jams and chocolate.

There will also be live cookery demonstrations, a children’s cooking area, two live music stages and family activities.

Stalls usually fill Market Place and Old Square but this year the festival has expanded so that stalls will also be going down Old Square to St Mary’s Church and New Street.

Eight stalls will also be set up inside the Market Hall Museum.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The team here are absolutely excited to be in the final week running up to the Warwick Food Festival.

The event has been extended this year into Old Square, hosting an additional music stage and several new kid’s activities and additional stalls within the Market Hall Museum.

“There will be something for everyone and the festival will showcase some of the best food and drink producers from across the region.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy live music and activities on what is expected to be a glorious day.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to The Jade Studio and Rugby Fitted Kitchens for their sponsorship, along with Warwick District Councils Events Team for their support.”

Warwick Food Festival will run from 10am to 6pm.

For a list of traders go to: http://www.localfoodfestivals.co.uk/warwick