Finn Venn, aged 15, MP Matt Western and Finn's sister, 15-year-old Ella Venn, who attended the climate demonstration at the Royal Priors shopping Centre

10 pictures from the Leamington climate demonstration

Several hundred people carrying signs attended a climate change demonstration in the town centre of Leamington today (Friday September 20)

Multiple students from area schools could be seen in their uniforms. One Leamington mother, Helen Venn, took a day off work and her two children out of school for the event. Her 15-year-old daughter, Ella Venn, attended her fourth protest on Friday. The Leamington Courier and KWN published a feature on the strike / protest.

People at the climate rally at the Royal Priors shopping centre
People at the climate rally at the Royal Priors shopping centre
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Two women at the climate rally in Leamington
Two women at the climate rally in Leamington
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
People at the climate rally
People at the climate rally
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
People at the climate rally
People at the climate rally
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3